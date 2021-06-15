Hidden Gems: Exploring the Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum

Watch Cassandra's story at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight

MILWAUKEE -- As we approach June 19th, I think it important that we look back. Truth is, I suspect, that without knowing who we are we can’t truly approach anything.

Enter my next “Hidden Gem” - the Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum founded in 1987 and directed by Clayborn Benson III.

“It is a place for the whole community," says Clayborn, as its large gathering room offers financial workshops on investing and credit rebuilding, tutoring for children, educational movies series, lecture series and so much more.

Clayborn, being one of only three black historians in our area, is passionate about education. And he possesses a staggering knowledge of African-American history.

The mission of the WBHS/M is to document and preserve the historical heritage of African descent in Wisconsin, and to be a resource for everyone interested in Wisconsin’s African-American heritage.

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum is worth checking out. It is located at 2620 W. Center St.

