Hidden Gems: Exploring the Menomonee River with Milwaukee Riverkeeper

MILWAUKEE -- This Hidden Gem really isn’t hidden at all, but I wonder if you’ve ever considered our rivers as the hidden gems they really are.

In the City of Milwaukee, we have access to three rivers: the Milwaukee, Menomonee, and Kinnickinnic rivers, all of which feed into Lake Michigan.

I went into the Menomonee River (in waders, of course) with Milwaukee Riverkeeeper Cheryl Nenn to show respect for this gem by cleaning it up.

According to Cheryl, in a recent volunteer clean-up, they pulled over 100,000 pounds of garbage from the waters. They found parking meters, shopping carts, clothing, and bottles. On one clean-up, they even found a sofa.

Cheryl and I recovered articles of clothing, plastic containers, and a huge piece of what appeared to be aluminum siding. But then we found the reason for the work the Milwaukee Riverkeeper does -- we found a tiny snapping turtle. I named him Herbert (don’t ask), and we picked him up for a chat before seeing safely him on his way.

The rivers are alive, they are home to many plants and animals, all wondering “Why can't we just get along?”

These gems are ours to enjoy.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper can be found keeping our rivers healthy and on their website.

Check out our rivers and let me know what you think.

