Hidden Gems: Explore Milwaukee with an e-bike from Bublr bikes

MILWAUKEE —

I met with James Davies, (Executive Director of Bublrbikes) one glorious morning at Discovery World to check out Bublr's new e-bike.

The e-bike is an electric bike that offers assistance and makes your ride much smoother, especially going uphill.

It’d been a minute since I’d ridden a bike, but it’s true what they say, “you never forget.” James and I set out for what I thought was going to be a ride but what I got was an education.

Did you know that Bublr is about more than bikes? They are on a mission to deliver a sustainable, excellent bike share system for all.

This includes a B3 Bike Mechanic (paid) intern program. The Access Pass, a collaboration with Milwaukee’s Housing Authority which offers free access to those who qualify.

And Bublr works with Milwaukee County Transit System, 80 percent of Bublr’s stations are co-located with MCTS stops.

Bublr launched their first nine stations in 2014, and this year they aim to introduce 26 new stations and add over 200 e-bikes to their fleet.

I’m thinking, a company with these kinds of equity efforts deserves a checkout.

Bublr bikes can be found throughout the city or on their website.

