Hidden Gems: Dressing for the Ryder Cup at the Wisconsin Club's Pro Shop

MILWAUKEE -- “Who are you wearing?” is a question that we often hear on the red carpet, but when it comes to the Ryder Cup, I want to know the same thing. So I met with Curt Larson, Director of Golf at the Wisconsin Club Pro Shop, to talk golf fashion.

When I think about the wool, flat caps, single-breasted jackets, neck ties, knickers, long stocking and spectator shoes of the past, one word comes to mind: restricting! Well clearly, it wasn’t just me. Golf attire has kept up with the ever-changing world of fashion.

Gone are the restricting, heavy clothing of the past, ditched for visors and bucket hats, cotton, polyester, and spandex blends, ventilated pants and vests with zippered pockets and flexible shoes. Golfers today are choosing to express themselves in a wardrobe that works both on and off the course.

Curt showed me a wide variety of fashionable and functional clothing designed for mobility, ventilation, and practicality and manufactured to help players perform their best and stay cool on the course.

And what about those of us heading up to Whistling Straits? Jackets and garments showing off team USA of course!

