Hidden Gems: Discover a world-class baker's gingerbread display at North Shore Boulangerie

MILWAUKEE — Christina Schubert is a world-class baker whose work can be found right here in Milwaukee in the window of North Shore Boulangerie. Owner and former boss, Gene Webb, encouraged Schubert to apply for the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Competition: Gingerbread Showdown and she was selected.

“Gingerbreadlicious” is how Christina described the competition. While she’s used to the time-crunch, she said that the pace of the competition was daunting and the stress level mounted as they began to shout out how much time was remaining. Still, Christina, who admits to loving a challenge, kept her cool and completed her gingerbread masterpiece.

TMJ4

Though Christina lives in Madison, she has worked at North Shore Boulangerie as well as The Pfister Hotel. I ask, “Is the window display edible?” She said “Yes, but you wouldn't want to.” Christina said “It’s built to last, not to be eaten” and she said that after the holidays it’s discarded.

So, you might be thinking that it’s a waste of good gingerbread, but I saw the look of joy on the face of a passerby, and I say, “There’s more than one way to enjoy gingerbread!"

Check it out for yourself, North Shore Boulangerie is located at 4401 N. Oakland Ave.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip