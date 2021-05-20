Hidden Gems: Cream City Boxing Gymnasium helps with Milwaukee's 'social fitness'

Watch Cassandra's full story on Milwaukee Tonight - 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4

MILWAUKEE -- In my search for Milwaukee’s Hidden Gems, I heard about a place that offers “Social Fitness." I’d never heard the term, so I went to check it out.

Kirby Lockett started Cream City Boxing Gym more than thirty years ago.

“I’d always hear about faith-based organizations doing work in the community and wondered what I could do," said owner and Lockett.

And what he did is nothing short of amazing! His gym offers a safe place for people of all ages to come and get their aggression out and their sweat on.

I asked Kirby if he’d had any issues with children from different neighborhoods coming together in such close quarters. His answer was “none!"

Cream City Boxing offers a kind of subtle support.

“I talk to the kids; I ask a lot of questions. Sometimes parents don’t ask questions,” said Lockett.

Under the watchful eyes of Kirby and his staff, his patrons have flowered socially and physically. Kirby calls his new location a community place, offering support, training if you want it, and areas where you can just chill.

This facility is a true gem to the community. There is a restaurant as well as rooms for celebrations.

“One of the members had a graduation celebration here,” said Lockett.

After going a couple of rounds with the kids, I was knocked out, but elated to have found this Hidden Gem.

Cream City Boxing Gymnasium is located at 5132 W. Mill Rd. Check it out and let me know what you think.

