Hidden Gems: AP Makeup Academy

MILWAUKEE — The application of makeup has exploded over the years in large part because of social media channels such as Instagram and YouTube.

These platforms have been highly influential, creating a growing demand for professional makeup artists.

I went to AP Makeup Academy, one of the few places in the Milwaukee area with a singular focus on professional makeup artistry, and aesthetic fundamentals.

Owner, Alise Kumar says “AP Makeup Academy differs from other beauty schools by focusing solely on professional makeup artistry. Other beauty schools teach cosmetology with only so many hours out of their program focusing on makeup, and it's just not enough to get students out on their own.”

Alise started as an apprentice to a professional makeup artist and soon realized that it was more than an interest, it was a serious calling. AP Makeup Academy is now answering that call for its students. Many of them have gone on to successful careers as professional makeup artists.

Alise says that a professional look can be achieved without spending a fortune on expensive products.

She says “The most important step when it comes to makeup is always in prep, because the way that you prepare your skin is how well the makeup will lay on it. That means cleansing the skin, making sure it is hydrated enough, making sure the skin has what it needs to create a smooth surface for the makeup.”

For more information, check out their website: https://www.apstudiopro.com/

