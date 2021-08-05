Hidden Gems: Aiming for the bull's eye at West Town Archery in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Call it dumb luck, hidden skill, or great instruction, but I scored at West Town Archery.

Fred and Rob Schaffhauser, brothers and owners of West Town Archery, welcomed me and gave me great instructions.

Archery is known as one of the oldest sports in the world and has been played in the Olympic games since 1900.

But let’s be real, when was the last time you handled a bow and arrow? “Like never," yeah, me too.

But it was so much fun, and I was pretty good. My first shot was the best, coming very close to the bull’s eye, and then as my arms grew tired, keeping proper form, I got progressively worse, dashing all my Olympic dreams.

Oh well, it was a great challenge and a lot of fun. Did you have a favorite sport from the Olympic summer games?

I would invite you to put your skill to the test. You might not win the gold, but you're sure to have a good time.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip