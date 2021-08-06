Hidden Gems: A quest for Olympic gold at Surge Martial Arts

MENOMONEE FALLS — Not going to lie, I was nervous about this Olympic sport. I mean karate is a contact sport and I’ve grown quite attached to all the parts of me that might be contacted.

But I quickly found that with Master instructor Neil Rajadhyaksha, I had nothing to fear.

I learned about the discipline of the sport, that it took total body fitness, strength, and flexibility to perform, with precision. And though Master Neil assured me that he could have me “Olympic ready”, he did say that most competitors start training at a very young age.

Wait, was he calling me old...not sure, but I did know that Epson salts were in my near future.

He taught me how to stand, how to kick and how to block. I learned how to score and what was off-limits.

Master Neil was a serious competitor, and he knew his stuff. He now shares his skill with his students, who consist of a full age range of people who, like me, want to be disciplined, fit, and strong and perhaps want to awaken their inner Olympian.

You can check out Surge Martial Arts at N56W14044 Silver Spring Dr #108 in Menomonee Falls.

