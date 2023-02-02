Hidden Gem: UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium

MILWAUKEE — This Milwaukee hidden gem was the brainchild of physics professor Dr. Manfred Olson, who in the 60’s felt that a planetarium would augment the teaching of astronomy.

Built in 1965, the Planetarium is now under the direction of Jean Creighton. I met with her to learn more about it.

“I think what's special about this planetarium is that we try and connect people with the cosmos, both in the sense of what we’re learning about what’s out there, and also the enjoyment of looking up and being able to see the night sky," said Creighton.

The Planetarium offers free and ticketed astronomical programs to the public. You can see the Northern Lights from various parts of the world, a rotating Milky Way Galaxy, and the Aurora Borealis.

I also asked about the Green Comet, an astrological event that has not happened in 50,000 years.

“It’s a Green Comet because it has more carbon than normal, so it gives that color. This comet has an orbit that takes 50,000 years to go around, which is extraordinary. It’s a visitor that we’re not going to see again," Creighton explained.

Unfortunately, it may not be visible to the naked eye, but I think it’s cool to know that such an astronomical event is happening in our lifetime.

For information about programs, visit UWM's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip