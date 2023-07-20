Hidden Gem: Cook’s Cake and Candy in West Allis is a sweet treat

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — If you are looking to make the jazziest cakes and candies, this hidden gem is one you’ll definitely want to check out! Cooks’ Cake and Candy, located at 7321 W Greenfield Ave, is a very sweet treat.

Founded by Elaine Cook 52 years ago, this third-generation business is still going strong under the ownership and direction of grandson James Cook. This is a place where your imagination can soar to elevate your desserts to the next level. Be it cakes, cupcakes, cookies, or candy, Cook’s Cake and Candy has everything you need to create beautiful, originally designed-sweets.

They have a wide range of tools and supplies for every occasion, as well as cookie cutters, candy molds, edible toppings, and more sprinkles than I have ever seen in one location. They even carry packaging and paper products.

Though I don’t bake and have never made candy, I was truly motivated to give it a try. I mean...it might not taste great, but it’d be the most beautiful thing on anybody's dessert table.

Learn more on their website.

