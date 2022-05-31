Hawthorn Glen Nature Preserve's 25-acre woodland is home to native wild animals, plants

MILWAUKEE — I love this Hidden Gem and I am so excited to share it with you! Hawthorn Glen Nature Preserve is managed by Milwaukee Recreation (MKE REC). It is a jewel in the heart of the city, but once on the grounds, you feel as though you were in a remote area.

Hawthorn Glen is a 25-acre woodland play field, which is home to many native animals and plants. There are play areas for younger kids and a nature museum, but the thing I enjoy the most is the hiking trails. Though only about one and a half miles, the trails, both paved and soft, offer the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being outdoors as well as get a good workout.

For decades, MKE REC has worked to combine enrichment programs and activities with Milwaukee Public School facilities, giving after-school access to Milwaukee's youth, adults, and families. The success has earned Milwaukee Recreation and our city, the national recognition as the "City of the Lighted Schoolhouse."

