Harry's Hideaway: The magical Airbnb for Harry Potter fans in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — This hidden gem offers a magical trip into the world of Harry Potter. From the outside, this unassuming Bay View bungalow gives no clue to what you’ll find inside. But the owner, Lauren Andrews, says that’s typical of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

I went inside to experience Harry’s Hideaway and meet the woman who imagined it.

“It’s a passion project to merge my love of interior design and hosting into a charming home, all themed on the Harry Potter movies,” said Lauren.

Every space in the two-bedroom, one-bath short-term rental is beautifully decorated to portray aspects of Harry Potter’s world. From the bedroom with wallpaper of books dedicated to all the books that are mentioned throughout the Harry Potter books, to the bathroom with a snake mirror and antique light fixtures reminiscent of 12 Grimmauld Place. Not to mention the secret entrances, which look like normal entrances, so they're hidden from the Muggles (non-magical humans).

Lauren feels that those familiar with the movies will get the references, while others will appreciate the beauty.

“We live in a world that's very contentious and divisive, and dark at times, so I wanted to do something that brought a little magic and a little joy into your everyday life. That's how Harry's Hideaway was born," said Lauren

This hidden gem is perfect for a staycation, hosting out-of-town visitors, a short-term rental, and Potter Heads. And according to Lauren, it’s the only one of its kind in our area.

Click here to book your stay!

