Handcrafted egg rolls at 'Ready-To-Roll,' a business opened by a mother-daughter team.

Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 12, 2024
MILWAUKEE — 'Ready-To-Roll', opened just a few months ago in November.

It's one of the newest vendors inside the Crossroads Collective on the Lower East Side.

The vendor was opened up by a mother-daughter team.

Shatoia Robinson, Co-Owner of 'Ready To Roll,' was one of the African American women to own a food truck in Chicago.

TMJ4's Cassandra McShepard spoke to Robinson about why you should check out the new eatery.

'Ready to Roll' is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

