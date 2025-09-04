Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Haggerty Museum of Art fall exhibitions highlight human journeys, adversity, and resilience.

The Haggerty Museum of Art will hold four fall exibitions.
Haggerty Museum of Art holds fall exhibitions
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University presents a season of exhibitions highlighting human journeys, adversity, and resilience.

“No One Knows All It Takes” is an exhibition that promotes empathy and connection, recognizing that true well-being requires universal care.

“Life Lines” invites viewers to engage deeply with art and religion, encouraging self-reflection and discovery.

“Capture the Senses: Attraction and Horror in Early Modern Art” uses works by Early Modern artists to explore how aesthetic pleasure set against terrifying subjects evokes powerful psychological responses.

Watch: Haggerty Museum of Art fall exhibitions highlight human journeys, adversity, and resilience

Haggerty Museum of Art holds fall exhibitions

“Installation No. 46 (Rhythmus 24)” is a new video installation by Jan Tichy that explores ways of measuring time.

"We are pleased to offer a full season of free-to-the-public exhibitions that provide inspiration points and conversation starters about our collective health and healing,” said Director John McKinnon.

For more information, visit the Haggerty Museum of Art website.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.