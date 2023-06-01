Greenwood Park Gallery & Framing has been framing works of art by artists for 20 years

MILWAUKEE — While traveling, Billie Nash and his son Fredrick were impressed by the framed art they saw. Realizing that there was a market for affordable custom framing in Milwaukee, they decided to start their own business.

Greenwood Park Gallery & Framing, now run entirely by Fredrick D. Robinson Jr, has been framing works of art by artists, both local and beyond, for 20 years.

“Custom framing is not just framing art, some artists need extra-large frames, acid-free mat-boards, glare-free glass, etc. We can also encase anything," said Fredrick.

The right frame not only enhances your works of art and memorabilia but also protects them from harmful elements such as light and moisture. A beautiful frame becomes an extension of the art inside, often adding to its value.

Greenwood Park Gallery & Framing is a jewel in the community. In addition to full-service framing, there are rent-able art studios, a photography studio, and best yet, a fabulous gallery above the framing store which affords artists the ability to display their art.

This hidden gem can be found at 4233 W. Fond du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee. For more information, visit their website.

