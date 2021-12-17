'We needed some joy': Greendale Christmas light display gets bigger every year

Watch Tom's story live on Milwaukee Tonight Friday at 6:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Art Frey has been decorating his house every year for much of the past decade, but this year his display is even bigger than ever.

“I just like the spirit of Christmas… it's the making people happy that makes me happy," Frey says.

Frey’s light display got even bigger last year during the pandemic.

“It was so depressing last year that we needed some joy” he says.

He estimates he spends nearly 80 hours putting the display up a few weeks before Thanksgiving. There are more than 200 extension cords running the big display, connected to a computer system that makes the lights dance to music.

Art Frey

"You put up one set of lights and you add a little more, then you add a little more and it starts getting bigger and bigger” says Frey.

His display is located at 6860 Horizon Drive in Greendale, just off Loomis.

He runs light shows synced to songs every few minutes, then it starts all over again.

Art says he keeps the lights up until New Year’s Day.

