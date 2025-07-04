Greendale 4th of July festival helps raise thousands for local organizations

GREENDALE — The 4th of July celebrations have already begun in Greendale and will keep on rocking through the weekend. It's the annual Greendale Lions Family 4th Festival that goes from July 2nd to the 5th.

Each year, thousands of people come to downtown Greendale to celebrate Independence Day. There are seven different bands, a parade, fireworks, family-friendly activities, and plenty of food and drink.

The 4th of July festival doubles as a fundraiser. Each year, the Lions Club picks a different organization to donate money to. This year, all funds raised will help build a new kindergarten playground at Canterbury Elementary School. The Lions Club matches all donations up to $2,500.

The festivities wouldn't be possible without volunteers, either. More than 100 people, who are all part of community organizations, donate their time to help run the festival. In return, they split the tips. That money is used to help fund organizations like Greendale Robotics Incorporated.

Watch the videos below to see what the celebrations were like on Thursday night...

Greendale Lions Club hosting weekend long 4th of July celebrations

How the Greendale 4th of July festival helps local organizations

