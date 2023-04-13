Goodmiles Running Co. in Greenfield will find you the perfect-fitting sneakers

GREENFIELD, Wis. — There is something about the beginning of spring that makes me want to lace up my sneakers and hit the streets...something other than the winter weight I tend to pack on.

But, learning from past experiences of shin splints and foot pain, I decided to investigate this hidden gem.

Goodmiles Running Co. is a branch of Stans Fit For Your Feet, a popular shoe store started in Milwaukee in 1950. Now, three generations later, this family-owned and operated company, whose mission has been to give its clientele the perfect fitting high-quality shoe, is doing the same for athletic footwear, gear, and clothing.

Opened in January of this year, Goodmiles Running Co. uses the latest in technology to ensure that every mile you run or walk is a good one.

This is done by scanning the foot. The scanner measures your feet and shows pressure points and arches. I was also asked to walk back and forth across a connected pad which picked up the pressure of my gait. I quickly realized where my problems were coming from. I’d been buying shoes by style but did not offer the support needed.

So, before you hit the streets, check in with your feet. Happy running/walking.

For more information, visit GoodMilesRunning.com.

