Ghosts, mobsters, and magic at Brumder Mansion, a Milwaukee bed-and-breakfast

MILWAUKEE — As we get closer to Halloween, the days are getting spookier. Homes around us are covered with decorations and some say ghosts are getting more active.

If you want an encounter with the third kind, then the Brumder Mansion may be the perfect place.

It's a bed-and-breakfast that was built in 1910. Some say spirits still stalk there.

Many ghost-like entities walk the mansion. One is a woman who is believed to roam within the Gold Suite. In the George's Suite, George Brumder Sr., is known to still rest in the room. Brumder Sr. built the home but died before it was completed. Another one of the many spirits is a young child.

Don't let this frighten you too much. From the mediums, to the ghost haunters, to the guests, everyone has said the spirits aren't evil or mean. They just like to make their presence known occasionally.

Other than supernatural attractions, many come to the Brumder Mansion for it's stand up comedy, magic shows, and speakeasy. Two Brothers One Mind has hosted a comedy-magic show there for several years. They also put on an interactive murder mystery.

Brumder Mansion is also tied to the mob. After it was sold, mobsters bought the home and turned the basement into a speakeasy. They built a tunnel that would allow people to enter from across the street, through a hallway, and into the speakeasy without being detected.

Learn more about the mansion by watching the two interviews below.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip