WAUWATOSA — You've heard of curling and seen it on television during the Olympics. Now, one local brewery is putting its own fun spin on the game.

Gathering Place Brewing Company is hosting keg curling at its Wauwatosa location. Participants slide a mini keg with water (not beer) toward a target about 10 to 12 feet away. In this rendition of the game, there is no one sweeping the ice. Each team has four kegs to slide.

It's a great way to beat the winter blues and spend time outside. The curling area is surrounded by a tent and has a few space heaters to keep people warm.

There are multiple leagues that run throughout the winter on Wednesdays and Thursdays. You can also reserve the lanes like a bowling alley Fridays through Sundays.

Find more information about keg curling at the Gathering Place website.

Watch the videos below to see what keg curling is like...

Get your friends together for keg curling at Gathering Place Brewing Company

What it's like keg curling at Gathering Place Brewing Company

