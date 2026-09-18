Gather: A Long Table Dinner brings 100 people together to celebrate Third Ward restaurants

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee's most popular dinner series just keeps on growing.

Gather: A Long Table Dinner returned for its 5th annual dining experience. This time it was held at the Pritzlaff in Milwaukee's Third Ward, and the event sold out of its 100 tickets in just a matter of minutes.

The dinner experience is a celebration of the Third Ward's restaurants. One hundred guests will get to sample food from Tre Rivali, Cafe Benelux, The Edison, DanDan, Cassis, Saffron, and Apertivo.

Tickets cost $200 per person and included a welcome cocktail, a seven-course dinner, and wine pairings.

Watch the interviews below to see what it looked like at the dinner...

Gather: A Long Table Dinner

100 people gather together to celebrate Third Ward restaurants

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