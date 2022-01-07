G. Groppi’s Food Market in Bay View keeps original integrity since 1913

Watch this report Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight

MILWAUKEE — Maybe you’ve heard about this hidden gem! It’s a place where you can shop for groceries, have a bite to eat and enjoy a cocktail in an environment that is a true “blast from the past."

It is the only place of its kind in the city, and it's been there since the early 1900s. I’m talking about G. Groppi’s Food Market.

In 1913, Giocondo and Giorgina Groppi opened a corner market bringing fresh fruit and vegetables to what is now known as the Bay View neighborhood. Not uncommon at the time, the family lived in the back part of the store, with the entire family working in the front.

SUBMITTED G. Groppi’s Food Market

What is uncommon is that little has changed with the store front. Yes, under the ownership of John and Anne Nehring there have been expansions, but they have been careful to keep the original integrity of the market. Even hanging the bedroom door from the ceiling of what used to be the bedroom.

A quick note on what Groppi’s has to offer: a cold and hot bar for food (best sandwiches ever and I won't even start on the mac & cheese), a bakery, a fresh meat market, an impressive wine collection, the freshest of produce, products that can only be found at Groppi’s, great service and a full service sit in bar.

TMJ4 G. Groppi’s Food Market

One last note. If the name Groppi sounds familiar, you may be thinking of Father James Groppi, a significant figure in Wisconsin's history. He was an activist and an advisor to the Youth Council of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), and he grew up in the back of Groppi’s Food Market.

They are located in the Bay View area at 1441 E. Russell Ave. Check them out!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip