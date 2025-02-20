From struggle to success: How JobsWork MKE is changing lives one career at a time

MILWAUKEE — Finding stable work isn’t just about having the right skills—it’s about overcoming barriers. That’s exactly what JobsWork MKE is helping people do. The program doesn’t just provide jobs; it offers life-changing opportunities, helping people build confidence, develop essential life skills, and create lasting careers.

For Latoya Crain, finding steady work was once a struggle. Today, thanks to JobsWork MKE, she has a career in the medical field that she loves.

"I know I wouldn't be in the position I am now if I hadn’t come through them," Latoya said.

TMJ4 JobWork MKE Graduate



Jacqulin Gordon shares a similar story. She went from uncertainty to stability, finding not just a job but a support system that helped her grow.

"It’s basically a second chance without being judged for your past," Jacqulin said.

TMJ4 Jacqulin Gordon -JobWorks Graduate





Both women completed JobsWork MKE’s two-week intensive workshop, which focuses on job readiness and life skills. But the program offers more than just training. Michael Adams, president of JobsWork MKE, says its approach is about transforming lives.

"It's a holistic approach, so we work with them on all aspects of their life—trauma resolution, understanding how to forgive, and how to talk to people with love and care," Adams said.

TMJ4 Michael Adams - President of JobsWork MKE



These nontraditional skills, Latoya and Jacqulin say, made all the difference.

"Learning how to dress for an interview—I was struggling with those things," Latoya admitted. "I've changed my life tremendously. I'm confident now, I can conduct a conversation without feeling nervous or jumbling my words."

Jacqulin echoed the sentiment, comparing the program to a supportive family.

Watch: How JobsWork MKE is changing lives one career at a time

How JobsWork MKE is changing lives one career at a time

"They helped me, like a second person," she said. "It takes a village, and this is my village."

The impact is clear. With more than 600 graduates, the program has helped people find not just jobs, but security, confidence, and hope for the future.

TMJ4 JobWork MKE training session



"It’s given me hope that I don’t have to just live paycheck to paycheck," Latoya said.

"It’s shown me that I can be a better me," Jacqulin added.

Michael Adams has one simple message for anyone looking for a fresh start.

"If you want to be great, you can be great. We're here to help you be the best version of yourself," he said. "Our only requirement is that you're motivated and want to change your circumstances."

To learn more about JobsWork MKE and its mission, visit https://www.jobsworkmke.org.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip