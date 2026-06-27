MUKWONAGO — Just two and a half years after launching her business, Emily Koltermann has transformed a simple idea into a growing Wisconsin brand found on the shelves of local supermarkets.

Koltermann, founder of Bulk Butter, created the company after searching for a healthier alternative to traditional sweet spreads.

"Bulk Butter is a lower sugar, better-for-you sweet treat," she said. "We start with a natural peanut butter base and add in different fun inclusions. Think of your favorite treat or candy bar added to a jar of nut butter, minus all the added sugar plus additional protein."

Unlike many commercial nut butters, Bulk Butter starts with natural peanut butter that contains no added sugar, salt, oils or emulsifiers. From there, Koltermann adds creative mix-ins that turn the spread into a dessert-inspired snack.

"Our best seller is our Monster Cookie," she said. "We start with just a natural peanut butter base, blend it with white chocolate and then add toppings to both the top and bottom to make for a better-for-you sweet treat."

Koltermann said the idea was born during her years as a nationally competitive bodybuilder. While training, peanut butter remained a staple in her nutrition plan because of its healthy fats, even though many people mistakenly assume lower-calorie foods are always healthier.

Watch: Wisconsin entrepreneur builds success with Bulk Butter

From Bodybuilding to Business: Wisconsin Entrepreneur Builds Success with Bulk Butter

"A lot of people think that lower calories equate to better for you than higher calories," she said. "But as a competitor, I had peanut butter in my plan all throughout prep. We need those healthy fats as individuals for energy, fuel and proper body function."

After competitions, she would celebrate with a simple indulgence.

"I love peanut butter, so after competing, I would take a spoonful of peanut butter and dunk it into chocolate chips. That was my little sweet treat," she said. "So, I thought, put it in a jar, and I kind of ran with it."

At the time, Koltermann was balancing national bodybuilding competitions with a full-time corporate job but wanted something more fulfilling.

"I felt very unfulfilled in the corporate life, so I wanted to find something that was fulfilling while also being passionate about it," she said.

Building the business meant long days and even longer evenings.

"I knew nothing about the whole business background, and I wanted to just jump in on something and go 10 toes to the ground," she said. "I was working my 9-to-5 job. In the morning, I would go to the gym, train, get my cardio in, work from 9 to 5, and then after work I would go to farmers markets to launch my product."

That hard work has paid off. What began as a farmers' market venture has grown into a regional brand, with Bulk Butter now available in numerous local supermarkets across Wisconsin.

For Koltermann, the company's success is rooted in offering something different.

"We wanted to find a product that was lower in sugar and didn't have all the added oils that most nut butters do," she said. "We took a twist on your natural nut butter and added fun inclusions. We're very different from your standard nut butter."

Bulk Butter: Nut Butter Treat | Handcrafted & Small-Batch

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