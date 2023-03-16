FreshChef offers healthy prepped meals in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — I think the best business ideas come from one’s own needs. After all, necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Such is the story behind FreshChef Meal Prep MKE.

Owner Austin Vetter shared that in 2016 his long hours led to unhealthy eating.

“I went to my doctor and, fortunately, instead of putting me on pills, he looked at my sleeping, eating, and physical habits," said Austin.

Austin educated himself, made changes, and shared his journey on social media. The overwhelming response and encouragement inspired him to start a meal prep business. His first menu hit Facebook in 2019. During Covid 19, Austin documented recipes, photographed his meals, and developed the business.

“It was slow going at first, but we were able to scale the business from 300 meals a month to 10,000 meals a month. I can’t tell you how many times I wanted to quit, but I learned from my mistakes, and persevered.” Said Austin.

Voted Best of Milwaukee 2022 by the Shepard Express, FreshChef Meal Prep MKE offers good food and variety. Orders placed by Thursday are delivered on Monday. The meals are sizable, flavorful, and healthy, and the calories are counted for you. Having tried them for myself, I am a huge fan!

So, don’t feel like cooking tonight, check out FreshChef MKE.

