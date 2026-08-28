Free arcade opens in Greenfield at Game Together MKE

GREENFIELD — It's always a treat when someone follows their passion, it pays off, and the community gets to reap the rewards too. I'm talking about the new free arcade with 39 games that just opened in Greenfield.

“We have an entirely 100 percent free-to-play arcade for anybody that comes into the store. You don’t have to buy anything. You can just come in, play games, and leave. 100 percent, 100 percent free," Steven Barron, the owner of Game Together MKE, said.

He said it kind of subtly, but if you missed it, the games there are free. It’s a buy, sell, and play shop. It specializes in retro and throwback games. Customers can find everything from Atari games and systems to the Nintendo Switch. They even have collectibles like an $800 Dark Knight special edition Xbox.

The arcade is the newest addition to the shop. Some of the games include Mortal Kombat (I, II, and III), Pokémon Pinball, Crazy Taxi, NFL Blitz, Pac-Man, and so much more.

“I’m so passionate about being in the same room as somebody and playing games because you can go home, put a headset on. It’s not the same experience. Being with somebody, there's nothing like it, and I want to keep that alive," Barron said.

I asked why he didn’t make games 25 cents, 50 cents, or a dollar to play. People would probably pay that, but it goes against his mission. He just does this for the love of the game, literally.

“We’re in a position where we can do it, and I feel in business, the more I’m giving back, the more it just comes back. It’s like, you know, constant cycle. So I want to give back some more," Barron said.

Game Together MKE has been open since November 2023. Barron already had some of the games available for people to play. There were even weekly leagues dedicated to some. The interest was there. So a few months ago, when the space next door opened, it was an easy decision to expand and build out an entire arcade.

“This is kind of like my obsession. I love video games. I love following the markets of these games. I love the community and being here. I wouldn’t want to be an astronaut. I wouldn’t want to be anything else. This is exactly where I want to be, and seeing the community grow, I know I made the right decision.”

The arcade will be open seven days a week. (It's free, if you didn't catch that part.)

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