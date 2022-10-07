Franklin's Forte Theatre breathing fresh life into 'The Sound of Music'

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A new theater company breathes life into a classic with the production of The Sound of Music. Founded in 2018 by professional actors and spouses, Brenda and Randall Dodge, Forte is marking its territory in what is known to be one of the leading regional hubs for theater in the U.S.

Their mission was to create a thriving, professional theatre company in Milwaukee’s Southwest suburbs. “After relocating to the Milwaukee area and falling in love with the theater scene, we realized that there weren't any professional theaters in the suburbs," said Brenda. She went on to say that they wanted to serve new audiences by offering professional productions to those who didn’t want to have to come to the downtown area to see a show.

From the set to the costumes, not to mention the talent of the actors, it promises to be a stunning production.

The suburbs will be alive with The Sound of Music on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the beautiful Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. There will be 6 performances only. For more information go to their website.

