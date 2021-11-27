Watch
Four men create 'Gifted Clothing' to help showcase community talents

Gifted Clothing LLC was founded in March of 2017 in Milwaukee by Javonte' Davis, Jamaal Hayes, Carlton LeRoy Jr. and JaVaughn Porter.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Nov 26, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Gifted Clothing LLC was founded in March of 2017 in Milwaukee by Javonte' Davis, Jamaal Hayes, Carlton LeRoy Jr. and JaVaughn Porter.

Gifted Clothing has a line of hoodies, tees, socks, and more with motivational and thought-provoking original artwork.

The young men believe that every single person has a God-given talent, and one of their platforms is to help showcase those talents to the world.

These childhood friends support each other while creating a business that encourages others to do the same.

“Life is also a gift that God has given us to fulfill a purpose.” said Hayes. “Gifted Clothing LLC is not just a brand, but a community and a lifestyle that we should all embody."

A message like that is perfect for a time like this! Learn more by following them on social media by clicking here.

