Four men create 'Gifted Clothing' to help showcase community talents

MILWAUKEE — Gifted Clothing LLC was founded in March of 2017 in Milwaukee by Javonte' Davis, Jamaal Hayes, Carlton LeRoy Jr. and JaVaughn Porter.

Gifted Clothing has a line of hoodies, tees, socks, and more with motivational and thought-provoking original artwork.

The young men believe that every single person has a God-given talent, and one of their platforms is to help showcase those talents to the world.

These childhood friends support each other while creating a business that encourages others to do the same.

“Life is also a gift that God has given us to fulfill a purpose.” said Hayes. “Gifted Clothing LLC is not just a brand, but a community and a lifestyle that we should all embody."

