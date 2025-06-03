Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby joined "First Tee" organization at Brown Deer Park Golf Course to introduce over 50 young athletes to the game of golf.

"Golf is a big passion of mine," Crosby said.

While fans may know him best from his time at Lambeau Field, Crosby is now sharing important lessons he's learned on the golf course with Wisconsin's newest players.

"You need to have integrity, you keep your own score, you call penalties on yourself so to be able to kind of instill that in young kids and give them kind of that first taste of what golf is is just an awesome opportunity," Crosby said.

The "First Tee" program covers the cost of lessons and equipment to help kids get started in the sport, removing financial barriers to participation.

Watch: Former Packers kicker Mason Crosby helps teach golf to Wisconsin youth

"We don't turn away kids because of financial need, we want to make sure the game is accessible to everyone who wants the chance to play," David Cohn, CEO of First Tee, said.

The event focused on making golf approachable for newcomers to the sport.

"Today's about making golf fun, introducing people who have never played golf before to the game," Drew Slocum, president of Bank of America Wisconsin, said.

As these young athletes learn to persevere both on and off the course, seasoned athletes like Crosby emphasize an important lesson.

"Don't let a miss keep you from your next make," Crosby said.

