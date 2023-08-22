Fischberger’s Variety is a little store with a bigger purpose in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Located at 2445 North Holton St. in Milwaukee, Fischberger’s Variety is a little store with a bigger purpose.

Owner Sarah Ditzenberger wanted a neighborhood place for moms and kids; a walkable store where one could find needful things.

“There was nowhere to just go and get a treat, you know, take a walk, so that's something that I wanted to bring back to my neighborhood. I feel like we need all these little bits and pieces of community places to actually physically go and get things in hand. Things that you need immediately like I need a needle and thread right now. I just think that that need hasn't gone away from our communities. So, I thought that something like an old-time variety store would be good for my neighborhood," said Sarah.

And she was right, Fischberger’s has things! Something for almost everyone. Though small, it is thoughtfully stocked with toys for kids, old-fashioned candy, greeting cards, fabrics and sewing supplies, knitting supplies, art supplies, and cooking utensils. They also have fashion accessories like sunglasses and jewelry from local artists.

But its larger purpose, Sarah says, “It has evolved into a place where I feel I can serve my neighbors with care and kindness. And that really is what community is all about. We want to bring that close, loving community back. We want people to feel connected and that's definitely my mission, you know, to show people that they are important.”

This hidden gem is worth uncovering!

