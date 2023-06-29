Find custom antiqued mirrors at Scathain Furniture & Décor

MILWAUKEE — This hidden gem specializes in high-end designer furniture and décor. While their works of art are often seen in hospitality and commercial venues, they also create custom pieces for your home.

Scathain is known for its custom antiqued mirrors, which is fitting because the word scathain is a Gaelic term for mirror. But that does not begin to describe the beautifully crafted and detailed furniture that founder John McWilliam, and his assembled crew of 30 local artists create.

TMJ4

While visiting, I saw beautiful chairs, tables and ultra-custom artwork, as well as forged hand-hammered metal, and cast-iron pieces. John believes in letting his artists flourish. This makes for exceptional pieces, and a level of quality which makes Scathain’s furniture and decorative pieces heirlooms.

TMJ4

They have recently launched a website making Scathain accessible to all. Learn more on their website.

