MILWAUKEE — Nothing gets you the holiday spirit quite like 60+ decorated Christmas trees with dozens of presents underneath them, all in one place.
For the 9th year in a row, Milwaukee's Tripoli Shrine Center is welcoming guests to the Feztival of Trees. All the presents underneath the trees were donated by local companies and organizations like the Admirals, The Tavern League, and Ewald Automotive.
It's all a fundraiser to support the temple's operational costs. Attendees walk around the shrine and decide which tree they like the best. They purchase raffle tickets and place them inside candy cane receptacles, hoping to win both the tree and presents beneath it. Each tree and present combo can be worth up to thousands of dollars. There's also a 50/50 raffle. The prize drawing will be one hour after the final day of the festival.
Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and younger are free.
Visiting Hours...
- Sat. Nov 21: 10am - 8pm
- Sun. Nov 22: 10am - 5pm
- Mon. Nov 23: 10am - 8pm
- Tue. Nov 24: 10am - 8pm
- Wed. Nov 25: 10am - 8pm
- Thur. Nov 26: CLOSED
- Fri. Nov 27: 10am - 8pm
- Sat. Nov 28: 10am - 5pm
Watch the interviews below to see what the Feztival of Trees looks like...
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