Fathers For Progress to hold '36th Annual Fathers’ Day Celebration

MILWAUKEE — I came to Sherman Park to speak with Andrea Lee Ellils, the host for the 36th annual Father's Day celebration.

"10 am we have a prayer. Today I'm in at 12 o'clock the festivities begin again expect a lot of fathers and families that are in calm and be grill kind and good to each other free food and all kinds of information and resources that they can leave the park with," said Andre Lee Ellis.

After 36 years I wanted to know what makes volunteers and himself keep doing the event.

"Because it's needed and many household fathers aren't present. And many children live fathers aren't present. This is a chance for them to come out and maybe meet not their birth dad," said Lee Ellis.

I asked him why he felt it's important we support fathers.

"Because we're important to life we give that were very part very important part of life so that children in this neighborhood particularly see men working and doing something in the community because fathers in the community are often given a bad rap. And we know the good men in a community so we provide this event so fathers can come and share and then children and families that don't necessarily have a father there can come and see what men that look like they should be in the household do," said Lee Ellis.

"The hope is that men who have children will go and get them. The other hope is that the community will see that a part of what's missing from our children is that we need to slow down in the fast cars and the high-speed chases in our lives. If we would just use more love come together for that purpose to do it for the children and the community. I believe we'll have a Happy Father's Day." said Lee Ellis.

This celebration will take place on Sunday, June 16th, 2024, from 12 noon to 6 pm at Sherman Park, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd with morning community prayer taking place between 9:45 10 am.

