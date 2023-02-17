Fat Tuesday: Here's where you can get pączki in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Now that we have candy hearts and chocolates out of the way from Valentine's Day, we can now turn our attention to pączki.

Lori Fredrich, senior food writer and dining editor for OnMilwaukee, joined us on Milwaukee Tonight to tell us where we can snag one ahead of Fat Tuesday!

Numerous bakeries in the Milwaukee area take pre-orders. Here's where you can find them!

Brown Deer:

Kurt Schulz Deli

Order by phone by Saturday: 414-354-1004

Flavors: Cheese, raspberry, lemon, prune, and cinnamon raisin.

Greenfield:

Old World Polish Deli

Preorder by phone: 414-855-0470

Flavors: Prune, raspberry, rosehip

Milwaukee

Grebe's Bakery

Pre-order online by Saturday

Flavors: cinnamon sugar-coated apple, chocolate-iced buttercream, chocolate-iced custard, white-iced raspberry, sugar-coated raspberry, glazed blueberry, glazed sweet cheese, powdered sugar lemon, and glazed prune.

Lakeside Bakery

Pre-orders by phone: 414-486-7747

Flavors: Raspberry, lemon, apple, prune, custard, and blueberry.

St. Francis:

Stephen's Breads

Pre-order online

Pick up Monday at MobCraft

Flavors: Raspberry preserves, chocolate ganache, and vanilla pastry cream.

Wauwatosa:

Cranky Al's

Order online by Sunday

Flavors: Raspberry, prune, Bavarian cream, apricot, and blueberry lemon.

Whitefish Bay

Donut Monster

Pre-order and pick up at their location only: 5169 N. Elkhart Ave., Whitefish Bay

Flavors: Strawberry, blueberry, and chocolate cream.

