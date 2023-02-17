Fat Tuesday: Here's where you can get pączki in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Now that we have candy hearts and chocolates out of the way from Valentine's Day, we can now turn our attention to pączki.
Lori Fredrich, senior food writer and dining editor for OnMilwaukee, joined us on Milwaukee Tonight to tell us where we can snag one ahead of Fat Tuesday!
Numerous bakeries in the Milwaukee area take pre-orders. Here's where you can find them!
Brown Deer:
Kurt Schulz Deli
Order by phone by Saturday: 414-354-1004
Flavors: Cheese, raspberry, lemon, prune, and cinnamon raisin.
Greenfield:
Old World Polish Deli
Preorder by phone: 414-855-0470
Flavors: Prune, raspberry, rosehip
Milwaukee
Grebe's Bakery
Pre-order online by Saturday
Flavors: cinnamon sugar-coated apple, chocolate-iced buttercream, chocolate-iced custard, white-iced raspberry, sugar-coated raspberry, glazed blueberry, glazed sweet cheese, powdered sugar lemon, and glazed prune.
Lakeside Bakery
Pre-orders by phone: 414-486-7747
Flavors: Raspberry, lemon, apple, prune, custard, and blueberry.
St. Francis:
Stephen's Breads
Pre-order online
Pick up Monday at MobCraft
Flavors: Raspberry preserves, chocolate ganache, and vanilla pastry cream.
Wauwatosa:
Cranky Al's
Order online by Sunday
Flavors: Raspberry, prune, Bavarian cream, apricot, and blueberry lemon.
Whitefish Bay
Donut Monster
Pre-order and pick up at their location only: 5169 N. Elkhart Ave., Whitefish Bay
Flavors: Strawberry, blueberry, and chocolate cream.
Watch our full conversation with Fredrich in the video at the top of this article.
Did we miss your bakery? Let us know by email and we will add you to our list: webstaff@tmj4.com.