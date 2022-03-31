Family-owned business 'Model Empire' prides itself in Milwaukee models and collectibles

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Even though I was suffering from an abscessed tooth, I realized that the hobby store next door to my dentist's office was a hidden gem.

Model Empire opened its doors more than 50 years ago at a time when building model kits was an activity enjoyed by many.

Husband and wife team, Roberta, and Alex Geiger, work side by side to keep this family-owned and operated business going.

Over the years, there had been a waning interest in building model kits, except for true hobbyists. According to Alex, the pandemic spurred new interest.

“People were spending more time at home and searching for things to do," said Alex. "Building model kits either with family or alone was a great way to spend time.”

After talking to Alex, I got in on the fun myself.

In addition to a wide variety of model kits and accessories, Model Empire has a slot car track for public racing. I tried my hand at racing with some of the regulars and although I did not win a race, I had a terrific time.

Model Empire is located at 7116 W Greenfield Ave.

