F.E.A.R MKE kicks off ninth season as dozens put passion to pavement

F.E.A.R. MKE, which stands for "Forget Everything And Run," kicked off their ninth season Tuesday night with a run in Walkers Point.

Dozens of runners from all backgrounds put their passion to the pavement to celebrate the start of the season.

F.E.A.R MKE is is a Milwaukee-based group working to bridge the fitness gap, specifically promoting diversity and inclusivity in the running community. F.E.A.R. is part of Social X MKE, a young professionals group.

Devin Jenkins joined the group in 2017.

“It’s something positive that defied odds and went against all stereotypes that you hear about a city like Milwaukee,” Jenkins said. “I’ve met people from different parts of the country and different career paths. Different backgrounds and cultures, and doing something healthy as well.”

The group encourages everyone in the community to run, even if they’re not runners. One of the eight-team captains, Danielle Nabak, said she doesn’t consider herself a runner, even after being with the group for five years.

“After about a year of watching them from afar and working the courage to show up, I went to a run, and never looked back,” Nabak said. “It’s really been that community that keeps me coming back.”

F.E.A.R. not only focuses on health, but the community. Nabak says they are often involved in the community, volunteering, getting involved in community politics, and building relationships to make positive changes in Milwaukee.

“I’m really in F.E.A.R. for what it does for Milwaukee, my neighbors, and the community,” Nabak stated.

That community expands far beyond Milwaukee too. Jenkins recently moved out of Milwaukee.

“It was tough to move to Charlotte because I was leaving my F.E.A.R. family behind,” he said sadly.

During the first week in April, Jenkins met up with members of F.E.A.R MKE to run a 10-mile race in Washington, D.C. He said it was great to be reunited. He even invited a group of members to his wedding last summer in Alabama.

The running group meets Tuesday evenings, and they have a day in June dedicated specifically to them. Everyone is welcome regardless of race, gender, size, or running level. People can also attend to simply say hi.

“We purposely show up at local establishments and restaurants for social hour. We gather at a place where you can buy food, a drink, and get to know each other,” Nabak said,

If interested, team captains say to reach out on social media, or, for more information, click here.

