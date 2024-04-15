Exploring a hidden gem: Jeff’s Shoe Repair

MILWAUKEE — Shoe repair shops seem to be facing extinction. In the last 27 years, shoe repair shops have shrunk from 15,000 to about 5,000 nationwide.

When I was growing up, they could be found in most communities, but now they are few and far between. That’s why I am thrilled to share this hidden gem with you.

Jeff’s Shoe Repair shop is keeping the tradition alive. I met with him to repair several pairs of my own shoes, and to learn about the trade.

“I do love it; I took it as an after-school job when I was in high school, and then I just stayed with it,” said Jeff Brandenburg.

While working as an apprentice in the shoe repair shop in Goldman's, Jeff took a class on shoe repair at MATC.

Those classes are no longer being taught. As a matter of fact, I could not find anywhere in the state where one could learn the trade. Why? Well, the shoe industry has changed. Many shoes are made of cloth, vegan, or synthetic materials and are not repairable. Instead, we just buy more shoes. Jeff says, “Shoes aren't quality made anymore where you can repair them over and over again, and if you put glue on some of the faux leather, it just disintegrates.”

In the nearly 40 years since he started his own business, Jeff has developed a loyal clientele.

“It’s creating friendships. I have people that have been coming to me for just about since I've been here,” says Jeff.

Most of his repairs are on ladies' heels, but he also resoles shoes for men and gives new life to boots, belts and handbags.

Let’s keep our shoes out of landfills. Check out Jeff’s Shoe Repair at 3438 N 84th St, Milwaukee (414) 444-6500

