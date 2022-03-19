Explore the 'Secret Garden' at the Warehouse Art Museum in Milwaukee’s design district

MILWAUKEE — The Secret Garden was one of my favorite childhood movies, so when I heard that there was an exhibit by the same name...well I just knew it’d be a hidden gem I’d want to share.

Warehouse Art Museum (a bit of a hidden gem itself) host exhibitions, performances and educational programs. It is currently where the Secret Garden can be explored. A bit of an immersive experience, this exhibit was curated to entice your senses with sights, scents and sounds as you stroll through the garden or sit and enjoy the movie “The Secret Garden”, as it is playing in one of the exhibition areas.

TMJ4

Warehouse Art Museum is located in Milwaukee’s design district at 1635 W St. Paul Avenue. Admission is FREE week days 10am-4pm and the Secret Garden is in bloom until May 27th, 2022.

To learn more, go to: https://www.thewarehousemke.org/

