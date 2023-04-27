Explore 200 acres of beautiful Wisconsin nature at the Wehr Nature Center in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. — If you’re looking for a beautiful place to take a hike, check out this hidden gem. The Wehr Nature Center, located within Whitnall Park, offers over 200 acres to explore. With five miles of trails, and a variety of different habitats, you can expect to see many different plants and wildlife during your walk.

I met with Carly Hintz, Director of the Wehr Nature Center to see what else they have to offer. “We pride ourselves on being a year-round place for everyone," said Carly. In addition to the trails, their visitor center is home to many different programs for schools, scouts and families.

Accessibility is important to the center. There are paved and soft trails, an accessible amphitheater used for special events and live music during the summer and fall months, and wheelchairs can easily access the pier on Mallard Lake.

But what really levels the field when it comes to access for those with mobility challenges is “Tigger”, an all-terrain wheelchair made possible by Access Ability Wisconsin. AAW is a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to equip different locations throughout the state with all-terrain outdoor wheelchairs, providing access to outdoor recreational opportunities.

