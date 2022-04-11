'Explode in growth': Milwaukee-based 'Calypso' lemonades goes global

MILWAUKEE — One of the things that makes Milwaukee great is all the products that are made right here in our hometown.

Have you ever tried Calypso Lemonades? Did you know that they are made in Milwaukee? King Juice Co. started in the early 80s as a one-man show. The owner peddled his products to bars and restaurants after making them himself. Seeing huge demand for his product, he branded his drinks Calypso and tagged them “Taste of the Islands.”

Four years ago, King Juice was sold, but the integrity of the product remained, and the company's expansion has been off the charts.

“It’s exciting to watch a brand like this explode in growth over the past four years," current CEO David Klavsons, says. “We take pride that the product was created here and is now being shipped all over the world.”

That growth equals jobs for our community as well as more Calypso for us. My favorite... Island Wave Lemonade, but don’t take my word for it, check them out for yourself. You’ll find Calypso is the refrigerator section of your favorite store or by clicking here.

