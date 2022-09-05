'Excitement and pride': Laborfest returns to Milwaukee for first time since 2019

MILEAUKEE — It's been several years since the last full Laborfest celebration, but this year it is back in full swing in Milwaukee.

The theme is “Organize the Future” and 2022’s Laborfest celebration promises to be an event worth the wait.

I met up with some of our local union members at Ziedler Union Square as they prepared to march in the parade.

“Excitement and pride” are the words for the day. They talked about the many benefits of being with their various unions and were glad to once again participate in the Laborfest celebration.

The parade started promptly at 10:30 a.m. and made its way down Wisconsin Ave. to the Henry Maier Festival grounds for one of Milwaukee’s biggest family-fun and free festivals of the year.

Happy Labor Day!

