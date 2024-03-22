'Ex Fabula' celebrates 15 years of storytelling

MILWAUKEE — 'Ex Fabula,' a nonprofit, held a celebration party at 'The Cooperage Milwaukee' on Thursday, March 21.

'Ex Fabula' has been hosting story slams for 15 years. They also host public workshops.

Their mission is to provide an inclusive community that honors the dignity of all people and leverages personal stories to help community members grow, connect, and heal.

I connected with Megan McGee, executive director at 'Ex Fabula,' to discuss what makes the nonprofit so special.

I also spoke with Jasmine Hawkins, board president at 'Ex Fabula.'

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip