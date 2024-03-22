Watch Now
'Ex Fabula' celebrates 15 years of storytelling

'Ex Fabula' celebrates 15 years of storytelling at 'The Cooperage.'
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 20:00:17-04

MILWAUKEE — 'Ex Fabula,' a nonprofit, held a celebration party at 'The Cooperage Milwaukee' on Thursday, March 21.

'Ex Fabula' has been hosting story slams for 15 years. They also host public workshops.

Their mission is to provide an inclusive community that honors the dignity of all people and leverages personal stories to help community members grow, connect, and heal.

I connected with Megan McGee, executive director at 'Ex Fabula,' to discuss what makes the nonprofit so special.

I also spoke with Jasmine Hawkins, board president at 'Ex Fabula.'

