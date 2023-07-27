Watch Now
Event schedule: Bronzeville Week 2023 kicks off in August

TMJ4
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 27, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The 2023 Bronzeville Week schedule of events was released on Thursday. The 12th annual event will kick off on August 5 and run through August 12. I twill include a variety of new and familiar events.

Below are this year's highlights:

  • Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 6
  • A Conversation with Milwaukee’s own Shonn Hinton -2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7
  • Dr. William Finlayson street name change ceremony – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8
  • Bronzeville Business Breakfast – 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9
  • Bronzeville Trolley Rides: 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. departures on Thursday, August 10
  • Harambee Back to School Block Party: 3 – 6 p.m. on Friday, August 11
  • Bronzeville Art Walk – 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12

Note: The schedule is subject to change

Visit Bronzeville Week's Facebook page for additional updates.

