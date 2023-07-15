Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church gives 500 pairs of shoes

MILWAUKEE — Though summer is not yet over, many families are preparing for back to school. Organizations will be gearing up to help those in need with backpacks and school supplies, but Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church is taking a different approach.

Rev. Raymond Monk and his congregation are stepping up to provide brand-new shoes to the first 500 kids whose parents or family members bring them to the church’s very first Shoe Giveaway.

Native of Milwaukee, Rev. Monk says he knows what it’s like to have parents who are considered the “working poor”, working just to survive.

“If a parent makes $12 an hour, and they work 80 hours over a pay period. That's $960 before taxes. And once you deduct taxes, you're down to $700 and some odd dollars. You still need to pay for rent and buy groceries. And getting kids ready for school can be a major hardship," said Rev. Monk.

With the support of the church members, Play Makers, Bader Philanthropies, and the Milwaukee Bucks, Monk was able to buy $10,000 worth of new shoes in a variety of sizes and current styles.

I asked why he felt new shoes were so important.

“Because in talking with young people, some of them will stay out of the classroom if they don't have these decent shoes on their feet. We want to do all that we can to help them get into the classroom.”

Monk went on to say that “Many children wear uniforms but are bullied because of their shoes.”

In addition to the shoe giveaway, they will partner with local service organizations to aid with other needs.

This is just the latest way Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church is standing in the gap for local families in need. It’s a small congregation doing big things. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, and it is first come, first serve.

Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2412 N 6th St, Milwaukee.

For more information, visit embcmilwaukee.org.

