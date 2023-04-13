Employ Milwaukee’s Digital Literacy Lab bridges the gap between digital literacy

MILWAUKEE — Many of us use computers with little difficulty, but that is not the case for all. Thanks to Kohl’s and other sponsors, Employ Milwaukee’s Digital Literacy Lab is bridging the gap between digital literacy.

Employ Milwaukee is a non-profit workforce development organization working to educate, train and prepare Milwaukee citizens for employment. I met with Shytania Brown, President and CEO of Employ Milwaukee, to learn more about their program.

“During the pandemic, the only way to access many places was through computers. And we realized that a lot of people did not have the digital literacy skills to be able to apply for unemployment, upload documents, and do many of the basic things we take for granted. We have to do something to find funding to help," said Shytania.

Enter the Digital Literacy Lab. Sponsoring partners provide two-week training, two to three days per week, and at the end of the program, recipients receive their own laptops. Those with limited income are also provided internet access at a low cost or free.

This is an awesome program and a real game-changer for keeping up with this digital world we live in.

For more information, go to EmployMilwaukee.org.

