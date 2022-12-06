'Elf' pop-up bar opens at Lost Whale in Bay View this week

MILWAUKEE — Don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggins and miss out on one of the most festive bar decorations this Christmas. Lost Whale in Milwaukee is hosting an 'Elf' themed pop-up bar experience until New Years.

You don't need to travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest to get there. It's located at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

"We figured what better way to spread holiday cheer than to sing loud for those to hear, so we decided to go with our favorite movie, Elf, and we’ve been off to the races ever since," Tripper Duval, the co-owner of Lost Whale said.

James Groh The 'Elf' pop-up bar is open from Dec. 6 to 31.

The pop-up features plenty of 'Elf' decorations including a life-size Buddy the Elf cutout. The drinks are pretty enough to be on a Christmas card. They include 'I'm Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins', 'Son of a Nutcracker', 'Not Now Artic Puffin!' and many more.

All the drinks come with fun toppings from the four main food groups of elves: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

To be a little more specific but equally as sweet, the drinks are garnished with fudge pop tarts, candy canes, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and marshmallows. One is even served on a snowball.

Lost Whale The Not Now Artic Puffin from Lost Whale's 'Elf' pop-up bar.

Lost Whale has hosted multiple pop-up bars in previous years. In 2021, they decided to go with the 'Elf' theme for the first time. It was so successful, Lost Whale decided to do it again.

"Kind of throw away fun thing, and we had maybe the busiest Lost Whale has ever been throughout the entire month," Duval said.

The pop-up runs from Dec. 6 to New Years.

