Edessa School of Fashion to hold annual fashion show at Milwaukee Public Library

MILWAUKEE — Edessa School of Fashion gears up for a one-of-a-kind production. The Central Library will be the stage for their annual fashion show. This year, they are honoring American fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh.

Founder and Academic Dean of Edessa School of Fashion, Lynne Dixon-Speller, said, “It’s historic in itself because it's never been done before.”

Virgil Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois, and earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He combined the fields of art, craft, and design to break barriers in the world of fashion, becoming the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton men's wear.

The fashion production will take place in the Rotunda of the Central Library, with all its grandeur as the backdrop. “This is Sex in the City with the wedding. The building and this space are characters in the story. So, it had to be here, it had to be now. And we are very fortunate that the library has allowed us to come in,” said Dixon-Speller.

To pull off an event of this magnitude takes great sponsorship, and Stacey Adams Shoe Company has been a partner in this event since the beginning. Keven Ringgold, Vice President of Design for Stacy Adams, said, “We are a sponsor of this fashion show, and we thought we would also contribute by doing a custom shoe inspired by the legacy of Virgil Abloh. We decided to utilize a Stacy Adams casual shoe and take into account two of the main themes that Virgil was very popular for, which is he believed in the 3% rule.”

The 3% rule is a creative concept by Virgil Abloh suggesting that new ideas can be created by making only a 3% change to an existing product, process, or perspective. This commemorative pair of shoes will be on display at the fashion show. Nodding to that rule, the fashion show will be on all three levels of the Rotunda.

