Eco-art studio celebrates 13 years in Milwaukee with newly renovated space

MILWAUKEE — Cloud 9 Workshop, an eco-art studio located on North Avenue in Milwaukee, is celebrating its 13th anniversary this weekend.
The community is invited to check out the newly renovated studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during an open-house celebration. The event will include prizes, treats, a scavenger hunt, make-n-take projects and more.
For more information, visit the Cloud 9 Workshop Facebook Page.
