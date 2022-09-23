'Doors Open Milwaukee': Visit new neighborhoods, explore historic Brew City

MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee, a program of Historic Milwaukee Inc., offers an opportunity to visit places in ways that you can only do once a year. This year's weekend trek happens Sept. 24 & 25 and lists more than 100 locations with doors open to the public at no charge.

The purpose is to celebrate Milwaukee, our architecture, our culture, and our history. The hope is also that while visiting different neighborhoods, you will check out the various shops and restaurants.

I chose to visit The Tripoli Shrine Center and Frank Lloyd Wright's Burnham Block. Both are places that I’ve been wanting to uncover as hidden gems.

The Tripoli Shrine Center is like our very own Taj Mahal, right in the heart of the city. The Frank Lloyd Wright's Burnham Block has the highest concentration of Lloyd homes in the world. Add both to your list.

There is a downloadable mobile app that gives you a list of places you might want to check out. I say “Get comfortable and get out to see the gems Milwaukee has to offer."

